Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.05.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.81. 3,749,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450,992. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 378,590 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

