Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.05.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

