DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 739.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,004 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,047 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,593,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in DexCom by 6,894.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of DexCom by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 331,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,508,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,429.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,429.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $45,995.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

DexCom stock opened at $118.59 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $126.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day moving average of $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.42 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

