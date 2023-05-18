Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.13) to GBX 4,500 ($56.37) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.37) to GBX 4,200 ($52.61) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.89) to GBX 4,890 ($61.26) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.10) to GBX 3,700 ($46.35) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $177.17 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.32.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.5187 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

