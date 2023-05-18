Diamond Equity Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Diamond Equity raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for ProPhase Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRPH. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $8.87 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $152.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of -0.31.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.53 million.

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

