Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

DBD stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $5.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after acquiring an additional 149,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 487,338 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 149,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,086 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 27.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,582,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 771,863 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

