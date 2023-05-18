Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
DBD stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $5.27.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
