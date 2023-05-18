Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 181,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 89,168 shares.The stock last traded at $29.73 and had previously closed at $30.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22.

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 183.02%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Digimarc by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Digimarc by 263.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

