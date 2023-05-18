DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Up to $33.48

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.48, but opened at $34.23. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 113,609 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,661.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,777 shares of company stock worth $5,664,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,742,000 after buying an additional 966,755 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

