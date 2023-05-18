Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.06. 68,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,169. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

