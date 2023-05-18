Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Briggs Advisory Group Inc.

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,020,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,196,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,476,000 after purchasing an additional 160,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.23. 15,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,934. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.