Diploma (LON:DPLM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DPLM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.93) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.88).

Shares of LON:DPLM traded up GBX 50 ($0.63) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,062 ($38.36). 47,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,129. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3,963.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,713.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,768.32. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,082 ($38.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

