Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.63

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 35903899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,172,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 931,858 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $13,190,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $194,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading

