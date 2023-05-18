DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of DLH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

DLH Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. DLH has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $18.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 515,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at $5,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DLH by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 92,020 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in DLH by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 342,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DLH by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

