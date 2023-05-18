DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of DLH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
DLH Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. DLH has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $18.76.
DLH Company Profile
DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
