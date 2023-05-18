Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$7.25 at Raymond James

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.46.
Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE DBM traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.70. 34,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,257. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36.
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
