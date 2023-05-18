Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$7.25 at Raymond James

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.46.

Shares of TSE DBM traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.70. 34,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,257. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of C$572.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$588.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.4834233 EPS for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

