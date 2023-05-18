Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 484,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,823 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $29,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.98. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

