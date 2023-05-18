Dorian LPG (LPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LPG opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $23.51.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 70,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,525,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,222,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,627,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,525,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,627,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,653,821.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 472,000 shares of company stock worth $10,040,870 over the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 105,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

