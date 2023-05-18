Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

