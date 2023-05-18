Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on D.UN. National Bankshares raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.69.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Shares of TSE:D.UN traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.49. The company had a trading volume of 160,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,053. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$12.53 and a twelve month high of C$23.50. The stock has a market cap of C$653.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.21.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.