Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DRETF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DRETF remained flat at $10.59 during trading hours on Thursday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

