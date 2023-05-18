Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($1.93). The business had revenue of C$49.61 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.