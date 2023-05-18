Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

DRQ has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DRQ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.57. 22,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,793. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.39 million, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,539.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $458,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,539.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $593,655 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.