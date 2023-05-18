Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 6,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 38,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

About Drone Delivery Canada

(Get Rating)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

