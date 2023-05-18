Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of DCO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.65. 102,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,857. The company has a market cap of $509.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.31 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Ducommun by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun



Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

