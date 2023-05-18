Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $150.46

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $150.46 and last traded at $149.83, with a volume of 351506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Duolingo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,614,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $237,752.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $79,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,614,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,587 shares of company stock worth $31,200,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

