DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Shares Up 1.7%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €30.60 ($33.26) and last traded at €30.46 ($33.11). 33,502 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.96 ($32.57).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DWS. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.40 ($37.39) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.33.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

