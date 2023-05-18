Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) CFO Charles Levingston Purchases 1,124 Shares

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) CFO Charles Levingston bought 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $19,928.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,477.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. 188,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $589.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EGBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

