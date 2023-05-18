Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.72

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 636951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

In related news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,672.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 178.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.