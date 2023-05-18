Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 111.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ECC opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.