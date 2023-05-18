Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of EIM opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

