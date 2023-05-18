Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
