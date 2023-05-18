Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.