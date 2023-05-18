Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.3% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $137,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

