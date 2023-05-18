eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54.

Insider Transactions at eBay

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

