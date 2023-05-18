Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Trading 4.2% Higher

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06). 429,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 730% from the average session volume of 51,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Edenville Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.40. The company has a market cap of £1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.23.

About Edenville Energy

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities in Africa. It primarily explores for coal. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

