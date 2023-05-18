Edward H. Dalelio Purchases 3,000 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.02. 1,168,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $13.88.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 47.45% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $42,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

