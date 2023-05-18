Efforce Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84,133.62 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, Efforce has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Efforce token can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $84,133.62 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Efforce

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

