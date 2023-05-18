EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EFG International Price Performance

Shares of EFGXY remained flat at C$9.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. EFG International has a 12 month low of C$9.01 and a 12 month high of C$9.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.31.

EFG International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.4293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 4.76%. EFG International’s payout ratio is currently 128.91%.

EFG International Company Profile

EFG International AG engages in the provision of private banking, and asset management services. It includes investment solutions, wealth services, credit and financing, other banking, services for independent asset managers, ebanking services. It operates through the following segments: Private Banking and Wealth Management; Investment and Wealth Solutions; Global Markets and Treasury; and Corporate.

Featured Stories

