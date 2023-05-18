El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $352.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $114.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

In other news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,438.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 861.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 166,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

See Also

