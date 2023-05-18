Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.48

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 1063817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 109.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 210,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 109,881 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20,170.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 52,998 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.