Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 1,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Elbit Imaging Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, with interests in the real estate sector in India and in the medical instruments sector in Israel. It operates through Life Sciences, and Medical Equipment segments. The Life Sciences segment is consist of research and development, production and marketing of systems that incorporate the sue of focused ultrasound for non-invasive treatments on the human body.

