Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.30 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $41.30 million and $1.01 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003644 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008634 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,946,100,352 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

