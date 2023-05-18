Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $280,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $272,413,000 after acquiring an additional 124,041 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,581,951 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $193,283,000 after acquiring an additional 104,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,403.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $124.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

