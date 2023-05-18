Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $135.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Shares of EA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.79. The stock had a trading volume of 711,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,865. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

