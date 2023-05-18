Elequin Securities LLC Buys Shares of 7,750 BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

BGT stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

