Elequin Securities LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Elequin Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 536.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 16.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.35.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $338.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $515.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

