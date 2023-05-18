Elequin Securities LLC Invests $76,000 in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BME. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 587.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

NYSE BME opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $45.50.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

