Elequin Securities LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 432,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EDD stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.