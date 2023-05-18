Elequin Securities LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,581,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

NYSE:GBAB opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $19.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

