Elequin Securities LLC Makes New Investment in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 13.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 32.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $14.31 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

