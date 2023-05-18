Elequin Securities LLC Sells 39,346 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Elequin Securities LLC cut its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,346 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 358.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,983,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth approximately $12,165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter worth approximately $5,704,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,943,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 67.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 376,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCV opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

