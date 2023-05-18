Elequin Securities LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Elequin Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of GDNR stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Profile

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.